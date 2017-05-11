Mumbai (PTI): Katrina Kaif is again set to work with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film “Thugs of Hindostan”.

Aamir announced the news on Twitter by writing, “Finally we have our last thug… Katrina! Welcome aboard Kat.”

Katrina is currently in Abu Dhabi for the shooting of her upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai”. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Salman Khan and is a sequel to the 2012 film “Ek The Tiger”.

“Thugs of Hindostan” will mark the reunion of Katrina, Aamir and Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is directing the film, as the trio has previously worked in “Dhoom 3”.

While, it is the first time when Bachchan and Aamir will be seen sharing a screen space together, Katrina and megastar have worked in films like “Sarkar” and “Boom”.

“Dangal” star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also one of the cast members in the film.

The filming begins next month with a release date set for Diwali 2018.