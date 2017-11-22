Katrina Kaif to be a special guest at IFFI closing ceremony

Panaji (PTI): Actor Katrina Kaif will be special guest at the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India, here.

This will be the 34-year-old actor’s maiden visit to the festival.

“I look forward to being a part of IFFI 2017. This year is special because it will be my first visit there. I’m happy to be part of Asia’s oldest festival as it celebrates the Future of cinema this year,” Katrina said in a statement.

Superstar Salman Khan also her co-star from “Tiger Zinda Hai” will bring down the curtains on the festival on November 28.

He will be accompanied by his “Tubelight” co-star, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu.

The festival was inaugurated on Monday by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.