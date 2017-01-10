KAMLOOPS, B.C.: Kamloops Chapter of the Council of Canadians

The Kamloops Chapter of the Council of Canadians is starting off 2017’s Philosophers’ Café with a topic which is always of interest in so many ways– that of storytelling. Our speaker on this topic will be James MacDonald of WCT with his unique take on the topic.

As the public may know, the Philosophers’ Café is an opportunity to discuss or to just listen to a spirited discussion of a topic which is outlined by a knowledgeable presenter. The talk is competently moderated by Bob Gamble who keeps people on topic and doesn’t allow anyone to dominate the discussion. James MacDonald, the new artistic director of WCT will be looking, this month, at the role storytelling plays in our communities and how it is influenced by, and influences those communities.

The Café will be held at The Smorgasbord Deli, 225, 7th Ave, January 17 at 7pm—but come early to get your refreshments and a good seat.

