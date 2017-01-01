Sunday, January 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Kamal Haasan to resume ‘Sabaash Naidu’ shoot

Chennai (IANS): Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will finally resume shooting for upcoming trilingual comedy “Sabaash Naidu” from later this month after being out of action for nearly six months due to a leg injury.

In July 2016, Haasan fractured his leg after he slipped and fell from the stairs of his office here.

“From the third week of January, he plans to resume shooting. He has just returned from London where he had undergone medical checkup with an orthopedic. He’s fit to start shooting, and the next schedule will take place in Hyderabad,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

“Sabaash Naidu”, a spin-off on Haasan’s Balram Naidu character from “Dasavatharam”, is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan and Brahmanandam.

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=65986

Posted by on Jan 1 2017. Filed under Bollywood, Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

E-PAPERS

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added

Cedric Hughs