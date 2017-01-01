Kamal Haasan to resume ‘Sabaash Naidu’ shoot

Chennai (IANS): Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will finally resume shooting for upcoming trilingual comedy “Sabaash Naidu” from later this month after being out of action for nearly six months due to a leg injury.

In July 2016, Haasan fractured his leg after he slipped and fell from the stairs of his office here.

“From the third week of January, he plans to resume shooting. He has just returned from London where he had undergone medical checkup with an orthopedic. He’s fit to start shooting, and the next schedule will take place in Hyderabad,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

“Sabaash Naidu”, a spin-off on Haasan’s Balram Naidu character from “Dasavatharam”, is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan and Brahmanandam.