Just two months before election, government finally adds cancer to coverage for firefighters

IN a well-timed move just two months before the election, the Province announced on Monday that it intends to move ahead with an amendment to the Firefighters Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act to add presumptions for breast cancer, prostate cancer and multiple myeloma as occupational diseases for firefighters.

A presumption means if a professional or volunteer firefighter develops one of the listed cancers after a certain period of employment, it is presumed that the cancer arose from their employment. The firefighter is then eligible for workers’ compensation benefits without having to provide evidence that the cancer is work-related.

The Province first recognized certain cancers as occupational diseases for firefighters in 2005. Cancer presumptions for firefighters are already recognized for:

Brain

Bladder

Colorectal

Kidney

Ureter

Testicular

Lung

Esophageal

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Leukemia

As well, in 2014 the Province fulfilled its commitment to restore heart disease and heart injury as a workers’ compensation presumption for firefighters.

Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training, and Minister Responsible for Labour, said: “On the job, firefighters are exposed to very real hazards and their work saves lives and keeps our communities safe. That is why we’re enabling regulatory changes to support three new cancer presumptions for them. This change is a meaningful step that acknowledges the tremendous risks firefighters take any time they are called to duty.”

Gord Ditchburn, B.C. Professional Firefighters Association President and Board Chair, said: “I would like to thank Premier [Christy] Clark, Minister Bond and the B.C. government for supporting our efforts to add breast, prostate and multiple myeloma cancer to the list of cancers recognized as an occupational disease for firefighters. The addition of these presumptive coverages will benefit firefighters in every region of British Columbia, including the families who are often the ones left to navigate the claims process with WorkSafeBC. Firefighters are exposed to toxic environments that greatly contribute to increased cancer risks, more than double that of the general population.”