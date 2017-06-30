THE Abbotsford Police Department Gang Task Force made their third arrest in the past two weeks of young people connected to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. Police said the Gang Task Force continue to target their efforts on individuals involved in the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and to improve public safety through this targeted enforcement.

Jonathan Abel Flores, 18, and Cody Anthony McClain, 21, were arrested on June 27 at 3 p.m. after the Gang Task Force conducted a vehicle stop. Police located $2,000 cash, a bag containing 70 pre-packaged pieces of fentanyl, other drugs, including cocaine, and five cell phones.

Flores and McClain were remanded in custody on Friday on numerous charges. Flores is charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. McClain is charged with five counts of trafficking in fentanyl, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of breaching his conditions. McClain was released on June 8 with similar charges.

Contact the Abbotsford Police Gang Task Force for information on warning signs for gang involvement and risk factors as well as help with getting yourself or someone you care about out of the gang life. Contact them at [email protected] or call 604-864-4777.