Joint SFU-IIT Bombay program targets international student exchanges

SIMON Fraser University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) furthered their long partnership by signing a Student Mobility Agreement on Wednesday in Mumbai. The signing builds on an Memorandum of Understanding between SFU’s Faculty of Applied Sciences and IIT Bombay and sets the framework to exchange undergraduate and graduate students on study, research and co-op placements.

“We are pleased to have signed this agreement with IIT Bombay, a premier institute for technology in India, and are excited about the opportunities it presents to further SFU’s vision to engage the world,” says Joy Johnson, SFU’s Vice-President, Research and International.

SFU will commit two graduate student assistantships per year of $18,000 each to be assigned to two IIT Bombay PhD students who complete a one-year exchange at SFU under this agreement.

“This important partnership builds on previous collaborations between our two institutions and will facilitate exchanges that allow IIT-B students to visit SFU and SFU students to visit IIT Bombay for extended visits to pursue their studies and research,” says Faisal Beg, Associate Dean of Applied Sciences and an undergraduate alumnus of the IIT system.

The agreement follows numerous collaborations between SFU and IIT Bombay. The two institutions co-organized the first-ever research workshop between Canada and India in clean energy technology in 2013. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed the following year with the intent to explore areas of potential collaboration related to advancing research and development activities in clean energy, material science and engineering, computing sciences, nanotechnology, biomedical engineering and health technology and climate change.