NDP Leader John Horgan emailed the media on Thursday evening just after his meeting with the Lieutenant Governor: “I’ve just finished speaking to Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon. She has invited me to form a BC NDP government.”

He added: “We have so much work to do together, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Let’s go!”

Later, in a statement, the Premier-designate said:

“Today, British Columbia got a new government that will work every single day to make life better for people.

“British Columbians work hard to build a better life for themselves and their families. But for years, life in B.C. has been getting harder and more expensive. That’s about to change.

“There’s a lot of work to do to fix the problems British Columbians are facing. And we’re ready to get started.

“It’s time for new leadership that makes life more affordable for people.

“It’s time to shorten health care wait times and invest in better schools for our kids.

“It’s time to build a sustainable economy with good-paying, stable jobs in every corner of this province.

“It’s time to build a better B.C., together.”

ANDREW Weaver, Green Party Leader, said in a statement:

“After seven long weeks, I am delighted that British Columbians will finally have a new government. When we launched our election campaign, we promised to do politics differently. Our Confidence and Supply Agreement lays the groundwork for a new kind of collaborative, productive parliament.

“The B.C. Green caucus will provide stability for this new minority government by supporting confidence and supply measures. We have also agreed to collaborate on a wide range of policies that are supported by a majority of British Columbians. As an opposition caucus, we will collaborate with our colleagues on both sides of the house to advance good public policy that will put the interests of British Columbians first, as well as hold the government to account for their decisions and actions.

“On May 9, British Columbians sent us a strong signal that they want us to work together – no party was given a majority of seats and 100% of the power. I am encouraged that the leaders of both other parties have acknowledged this.”