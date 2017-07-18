17,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses and associates are coming to Vancouver for their annual convention on July 21-23, which will be held at Rogers Arena. Jehovah’s Witnesses have held their annual conventions in Abbottsford, Chilliwack, and even Kamloops over the past 13 years. Now they’re back in Vancouver.

Attendees will come from across the Lower Mainland, with approximately 4,000 from Vancouver Island. Everyone is welcome to attend all three days, or to come for even an hour or two. There is no admission charge and no collections will be taken.

This is one of the largest conventions to be held in Vancouver in 2017. Over 4,500 hotel rooms have been booked in Vancouver, Richmond, and Surrey. The estimated economic benefit to these communities over the three days is $4 million dollars.

Note: Preparations for the convention at Rogers Arena this past week included pressure washing of approximately 9,290 square metres (100,000 sq. ft.) of sidewalks, plaza pavers, stairs, etc. Windows around the Arena were also cleaned and flowers planted. Although the interior of the Arena is in great shape, scheduled for this Thursday, July 20th, is a thorough cleaning of the seating sections, concourse hallways, stairwells, office spaces, and washrooms. All the work will be done by some 1,000 unpaid volunteers. The media is welcome to capture this pre-convention clean-up.

The theme of the convention is “Don’t Give Up!” An outstanding feature of Jesus Christ’s ministry was his good works on behalf of others. This three-day convention will encourage all attendees to follow in Jesus’ footsteps and to continue to do good works toward others.

The program will also highlight the Bible’s promises of a brighter, better future. They are real, guaranteed by God, and available to everyone. For example, attendees on Sunday morning will hear about the evidence-based reasons to trust in God’s promises. The keynote address is themed: “Never Give Up Hope!”

On Saturday morning, there will be a baptism for those who have personally adopted the values and lifestyle of Jesus Christ, and have committed to making a priority their service to Jehovah, God.

There is a total of 45 conventions in 24 locations being held across Canada. The projected total attendance during July/August is 150,000.

Convention Dates: July 21 – 23, 2017

Location: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC. Rogers Arena

Free Admission. No Collections Taken. Program Info: Program