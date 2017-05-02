JASWANT Singh Gill, who was also found guilty in the first-degree murder of Thomas Eldon Akerman, 26, in December 1994 by a Supreme Court jury, has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

However, Gill, who had been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with his wife Gurpreet (Ruby) Gill, 33, back in February 2006 on Valentine’s Day by the jury on April 1, was later held not criminally responsible for the slaying because of a mental disorder. The jury has been called back to the court in connection with that issue after it had rendered its decision. Gill had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying.

Court had heard that Gill told an undercover police officer posing as the leader of a crime group, that people kept telling him to get rid of his wife.

He said his parents told him to get rid of the relationship and when he confronted his wife, she just kept cursing his mother, wishing the most evil things on her. He said the fight ended up in twisting her neck.

After he had killed his wife, he stored her body in the refrigerator after placing it in a plastic bag, He then disposed of her body on military lands in Richmond with the help of another man, he told the police officer.

Gurpreet Gill came to Canada from India after an arranged marriage with her husband in 2000.

Her mother reported her missing to the Vancouver police in 2006 and a missing person’s case was started. It led to a homicide investigation.

Gill also told the police officer that he had shot Akerman in a vehicle near Metrotown and said that it was about greed. He said that the message was to get rid of those who were going to make it harder for your families later on, the court had heard.