JASDEEP Singh Klair, 24, who was shot dead on Sunday (May 14) in a targeted hit, was known to police.

At about 2:25 p.m., Richmond RCMP responded to a motor vehicle incident at Granville Avenue and Ledway Road. The occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive and first responders quickly determined him to be the victim of homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take the lead in this investigation and is working with the Richmond RCMP to complete area canvassing and evidence gathering.

IHIT said that from evidence and information received thus far, it appears there was a suspect vehicle in the Lindsay Road neighbourhood that fled the scene after shooting at Klair. It is believed that Klair was shot while driving in his vehicle and as a result of his injuries, lost consciousness, resulting in the car crash a short distance away on Granville Avenue. Despite many individuals in the area hearing the gunfire, police did not receive any calls to attend for shots fired, but rather were called for the car crash following the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was located in the 4400-block of Thompson Road less than an hour following the shooting. It is described as a 2010 orange Kia Forte, similar to the one shown in the photo. Also of note, the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from the Surrey area in March.

“This homicide occurred in a heavily populated residential area at a busy time of day. Due to the distinct description of this vehicle Police believe there are individuals who can assist in bringing further information forward and / or assist by identifying the occupant(s) of the suspect vehicle,” said Staff-Sgt. Jennifer Pound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).