(TURIN, ITALY) – Land Rover has won the Best Brand Design Language award at the 2017 Car Design Awards for its family of vehicles, recently joined by the new Range Rover Velar. The Jaguar I-PACE Concept electric performance SUV brought more success to Britain’s biggest car manufacturer, winning the Concept Car category award.

The awards, held at the Turin Motor Show by Auto&Design magazine, celebrate brands and models that have contributed significantly to the evolution of automotive design. An international panel of journalists chooses winners in three categories: Concept Cars, Production Cars and Brand Design Language (new for 2017).

The jury of experts felt the Land Rover design team achieved the best interpretation of a formal brand design language across an entire product range, most recently displayed in the new Range Rover Velar with its unprecedented glamour, modernity and elegance.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, accepted the inaugural Best Brand Design Language award. He said, “It’s great to be recognized for the hard work and creative endeavour of the whole Land Rover team. This is a true team effort and one that will continue the transformation of our business.”

The Range Rover Velar took second place in the Production Cars category. Designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover Evoque, Velar offers levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment. It goes on sale later this fall, priced from $49,900.

The Jaguar I-PACE Concept won the Best Concept Car category. One of the most visually arresting concepts ever produced by Jaguar, the electric performance SUV takes full advantage of the packaging freedom offered by electrification. It previews Jaguar’s first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be on the road in the second half of 2018.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said, “This award recognizes that the Jaguar I-PACE Concept is a radical departure for electric vehicles. It represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. It’s a dramatic, future-facing design – the product of authentic Jaguar DNA matched with beautiful, premium details and British craftsmanship.”