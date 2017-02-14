Ivanka Trump’s photo of herself sitting in U.S. President’s Oval Office chair sparks criticism

IVANKA Trump posted a photo of herself on Twitter in U.S. President’s Oval Office chair flanked by her father, Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the caption: “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!”

The photo was taken after the roundtable discussion on women in the workforce that was held on Monday during Trudeau’s visit to the White House. The White House said she helped recruit participants and set the agenda.

The photo has sparked much debate.

The VOICE doesn’t think it’s a big deal … please lighten up, guys!