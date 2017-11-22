Investigation underway into police-involved shooting in Mission

THE Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) is looking into a police-involved shooting in Mission.

On Wednesday (November 22), at 8:15 a.m., Mission RCMP received a complaint that a man allegedly stole a knife and merchandise from a grocery store in the 32000-block of Lougheed Highway and was last seen walking into nearby bushes. Police were further advised by 911 that the man was seen heading toward a Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway track at the back of the grocery store.

RCMP said that though it was early in the investigation, it is believed a CP Police Service officer engaged with the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect then fled police and was arrested by Mission RCMP officers a short distance away.

Emergency Health Services attended the scene. The 33-year-old man was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No police officers or other members of the public were injured during the incident.

A section of the railway track was closed temporarily as part of the investigation but was later reopened.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC). The IIO BC does not oversee actions involving the CP Police Service and did not assert jurisdiction in this case.

For that reason, the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team, as an independent police unit, has taken conduct of the investigation.

Mission RCMP will continue its investigation into the original theft complaint.