ON Wednesday (July 12), at 12:50 a.m., Coquitlam RCMP received a report that a man had left his residence and intended to harm himself.

Police initiated an investigation and determined that the man could be in the area of Burnaby Lake Regional Park.

At 2:27 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP members located a man, believed to be the man they were looking for, with a firearm. Police engaged the man verbally, at which point the man shot himself.

The scene was cordoned off as part of the investigation. The BC Coroners Services was notified.

As police officers were at the scene of the incident when it occurred, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia was contacted and they are now investigating to see if there is any link between police action or inaction and the death of the male.