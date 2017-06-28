TWO similar incidents of a truck crashing into businesses owned by the same person in Langley and Surrey on Wednesday have RCMP wondering if they are connected.

On Wednesday (June 28), at approximately 2:45 a.m., Langley RCMP received a request from the Langley Fire Department to assist them with a vehicle fire at 20360 Langley Bypass. Initial information indicated that there was a vehicle on fire and that the building at that location may also be on fire.

Once on scene, it was confirmed that there was a Super Save Hydro Vac truck on fire. The truck had crashed into the building, and the building was also engulfed in flames. No persons were located at the scene and it is believed that whoever was driving the truck fled the scene. The business, Vancouver Auto Liquidation Center, is a fenced compound and the truck crashed through the fence. The Super Save truck has been confirmed as stolen.

Langley RCMP said they were aware of a similar incident occurring in Surrey just after this incident. They said that at this time it was too early to confirm if the two incidents are linked. Langley RCMP investigators are in contact with Surrey RCMP and will be working with their investigators in the event the two files are associated. The property representative of the business has been notified.

Anyone who may have been in the area of 203 and the Langley Bypass at approximately 2:45 a.m. and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or CrimeStoppers.