Transit Police investigating alleged racist attack on woman wearing a hijab on Canada Line

TRANSIT Police are investigating an alleged racist attack by a man on a woman wearing a hijab on Canada Line.

The victim, Noor Fadel, 17, wrote the following in a Facebook post on Tuesday (unedited):

YESTERDAY night after work I missed my last bus back home so I had to take a train to waterfront and from waterfront to Richmond brighouse.

On the Canada line at around 9:57 pm I got on a sat a few seats away from a man on the train with a lot of people on.

The moment I sat on the train

This man got up and started to swear at me calling me a whore and a slut telling me he will kill me and all Muslims in a mix of Arabic and some other language I wasn’t understanding

He was not Muslim.

He raised his hand and began saying he was going to kill me . I wanted to film him but I was afraid he was going to hit me

He was using horrific words as he was aggressively making actions when he tried to grab my head and shove it to his crotch and

I watched as others watched the man verbally assault me when out of nowhere he strikes me across the face

He hit me

And everyone watched as he did so. Everyone stayed seated and did not utter a word but one man. One guy just like me on his way home from work got up and pushed the guy away and stayed in front of me until the man got off at Vancouver city centre.

The guy with me then got off at Yale town and stayed with me the entire time when police and paramedics arrived. Out of a whole train filled with people. One person got up and did something and said something .

The police are still searching for this man

Due to this kind stranger who protected me I was able to sneak a picture or two of the man who attacked me before he got off the train

Please stay safe, and please

If ever you witness someone being harmed or looks in distress do NOT HESITATE to get up and help.

It saddens my heart that so many people watched as I was being attacked and assaulted simply because of a man who knew nothing of me but chose to judge me based on the hijab I wear.

Stay safe and please help one another

Thank you to Jake Taylor for being the one person, once a stranger now a dear friend who stood up for me no matter for my appearance.

FADEL’S brother, Abdul Fadel, told the media (he was interviewed by several TV reporters) that this was a traumatic experience for his sister and both he and his sister were surprised that no one except for one individual came to her rescue. His sister suffered only minor injuries, but was all shaken up. She is afraid to leave her house or go to school or for work.