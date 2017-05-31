THE Peel Regional Police are launching an investigation after a recent court decision, R. vs. Somerville, from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. This comes after charges were stayed because of allegations that officers violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and abused their powers in a case involving multiple drug-related offences.

“Upon learning about the ruling, I immediately ordered an internal investigation to be conducted by our Professional Standards Bureau into the conduct and actions of the involved officers. I am committed to accountability to maintain the trust that we have worked so hard to build with our community,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans.

“Peel Regional Police are committed to serving our community in a fair and respectful manner ensuring the safety and security of all,” the police said in a statement.