Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Burnaby murder not random act, one in custody

THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a homicide in Burnaby is not a random act. One person is in custody.

IHIT tweeted that it was on the scene of the murder in the 7900-block of 18th Avenue. “More info to come tomorrow,” it added.

Earlier, SCANBC had tweeted that a male had stabbed his wife to death with a machete on 19th Avenue and 4th Street in Burnaby.