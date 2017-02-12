Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigating suspicious death in Coquitlam

THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the 1300 block of Laurier Avenue.

On Saturday (February 11) just before 10 p.m., the Coquitlam RCMP, responding to a report of a found body, located a male victim in a trail nearby the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre. The victim had sustained injuries consistent with foul play, and despite the treatment provided he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the case.

IHIT is working closely with the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the Coroner’s Service to gather evidence. It remains early in the investigation.

The identity of the victim remains unknown, and an autopsy is required to determine a cause of death.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “The priority of the investigation is to identify the victim, at which point investigators will then notify and support the family. Anyone who has information about this man’s death, or anyone who used the trail last night is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).