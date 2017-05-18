ONTARIO’S Peel Regional Police investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged Atif Munir, 46, of Brampton in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators received information regarding two separate incidents of sexual assault, involving a teenaged victim, that took place during the months of April and May. The alleged culprit was working as a driving instructor to the victim at the time of both incidents.

As a result of the investigation, Munir was charged with two counts of sexual assault. He has been an active instructor for the past seven years at various driving schools in Brampton.

The 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau continues to investigate these incidents and believes that more victims may have had contact with Munir. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.