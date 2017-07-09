ON Sunday (July 9), at approximately 3:30 p.m, Surrey RCMP received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting between two parties in separate vehicles. The shooting occurred at a residential area in the 7700-block of 147A Street.

Police located an adult female suffering from a minor gunshot injury. At this time it is believed that she was an unintended victim. Investigators believe that those who had been targeted fled in a black Hyundai vehicle. The Hyundai was last seen with front-end damage; the bumper had fallen off. The suspects were seen driving away in a red pick-up.

Moments later, police received reports of a red pick-up on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street. Witnesses reported that two males were seen fleeing the area.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime investigators are of the belief that this was a targeted event between two parties that are known to each other in some manner. Serious Crime investigators will be canvassing the area of both scenes to see if evidence to support the investigation can be located. The Lower Mainland District Forensic Investigation Section will be on scene to process evidence in support of the investigation.

“We have spoken numerous times about an incident like this and now in this incident they were closer than ever to a catastrophe. This is very concerning behaviour to both the police and the community of Surrey,” said Staff-Sgt. Dale Carr. “I have said in the past that the same small group of people consistently place a stain on this great city and endanger its precious citizens.”

Surrey RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public and are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this event or witnessed the males fleeing from the area to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call CrimeStoppers.