Male injured in Surrey shooting

A male was injured in a shooting in the Newton area of Surrey on Tuesday night.

Surrey RCMP said that at approximately 8 p.m. on December 5, they responded to a report of shots fired in the intersection of 148th Street and 64th Avenue. The initial investigation has revealed that a male was shot and a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area westbound.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that this is likely a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.