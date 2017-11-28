INFINITI QX50: A luxury SUV with world-first technologies on an all-new platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The new 2019 QX50 is the most compelling INFINITI to date. A luxury mid-size SUV with world-first technologies, stand-out design and unrivalled interior space, on an entirely new platform. “The 2019 QX50 is the most important vehicle we have ever launched, and it embodies everything the brand stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance. As a luxury, mid-size SUV, it’s the right vehicle at the right time in one of the world’s fastest growing segments.” Christian Meunier, INFINITI Global Division Vice President

The VC-Turbo engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, transforming on demand. A breakthrough in combustion engine design, the 2.0-litre VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. It combines the power of a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of a four-cylinder diesel engine. A compelling alternative to diesel, it challenges the notion that only hybrid and diesel powertrains can deliver high torque and efficiency.

A multi-link system continuously raises or lowers the pistons’ reach to transform the compression ratio. High compression ratios aid efficiency, while low ratios enable greater power and torque. The VC-Turbo offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for performance) and 14:1 (for efficiency), maximizing driver control. The engine delivers 268 hp (200 kW) and 280 lb ft (380 Nm), an expected best-in-class combination of four-cylinder power and torque. The 2019 QX50 is expected to deliver fuel economy of 26 mpg (US combined, all-wheel drive). All-wheel drive models offer a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous V6 gasoline QX50.

The 2019 QX50 is built on an all-new platform, featuring a front-engine, front-wheel drive-based layout. Engineered with flexibility of application in mind, the new platform sets new standards for refinement, rigidity and interior space in the compact luxury SUV segment.

In the 2019 QX50, ProPILOT Assist technologies help the driver control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving, placing them in total control. ProPILOT Assist is designed to add to driving enjoyment and confidence, and is available at the push of a button.

Remaining true to the design of the QX50 Concept and QX Sport Inspiration, the QX50’s aerodynamic exterior reinterprets INFINITI’s distinctive Powerful Elegance design language and signature design cues for the SUV segment. It combines a confident stance with intelligent packaging, while deep character lines highlight the influence of human artistry in the design process.