By Autoreviewman

The 2017 is a sleek, three-row premium crossover utility vehicle based on the Nissan Pathfinder. Coming off a 2016 refresh, the revised the QX60 has a more modern look with a new grille, bi-xenon headlamps, LED daytime running lights and fog lights, integrated LED turn signals in the rearview mirrors, and new front and rear fascias. The 2017 Infiniti QX60 comes well-equipped at a base price of $47,890. Standard equipment is luxurious and generous with: Intelligent all-wheel drive, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery with heated power-adjustable front seats intelligent key with push-button start, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, seven-inch colour display with rear-view monitor, automatic HID headlights, cruise control, high spec audio system, power tailgate and rear privacy glass. The QX60 is available as a V6 powered CUV, with a 265-horsepower 3.5L V6 mated to a CVT transmission, and comes standard with Infiniti’s ‘intelligent’ all-wheel drive.

Our QX60 AWD tester featured the top line optional packages including; The Premium package ($5,000) with Infiniti Touch navigation, Infiniti’s AroundView monitor, with object detection and sonar system, upgraded Bose 13-speaker, remote engine start and other features.

Inside, the QX60 looks suitably luxurious and well designed with sharp leather seats and nice textures, materials and tight fitting panels. Soft-touch materials abound for driver and passengers and the overall ambience is very good. It is not only a good looking cabin, it is also versatile with full sliding second-row seats that feature a steep tipping point to allow easier access to the third row. The passenger’s side of the second row splits 60/40 and the third row seat is surprisingly roomy. With the seats folded there’s up to 2,166 L of available cargo space compared to 447 L of cargo space when all seats are upright. Nothing much to gripe about,

Canada Energuide fuel economy ratings are 12.5/9.1 L/100 km city/hwy. In closing there is much to like about the QX60. It is luxurious, comfortable, and roomy and an excellent very safety orientated family hauler. Downsides are few; buyers need to weigh up the premium price it commands versus the fuel economy figures. With the incredible amount of safety, and convenience technology as on our tester it’s hard to get a better equipped SUV for the price. The QX60 is very impressive and nice to drive all day long. Highly recommended.

2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD priced from $47,890. Price as tested with options – including freight and PDE, $65,135.