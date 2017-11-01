INFINITI and AMS Performance at SEMA

Las Vegas – INFINITI USA and AMS Performance bring together their individual engineering strengths for the “Red Alpha” collaboration, which will be on display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas. “The combination of INFINITI’s luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance’s ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver’s full potential with the INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400, a concept we’ve dubbed ‘Red Alpha,'” said Martin Musial, president, AMS Performance.

The Q60 Red Alpha concept1 exhibits the opportunities for driver personalization with Q60 performance parts specially engineered by AMS Performance, and it offers a horsepower gain of 19 percent and a 29 percent increase in torque.

“INFINITI has a strong, longstanding reputation in the tuner community, particularly with our lineup of performance coupes and sedans,” said Bob Welby, director, INFINITI Chief Marketing Manager. “With the Q60, we offer a coupe that boasts strong performance on its own while also giving our customers the perfect platform for customizations based on their personal preferences.”

Special parts on the Q60 Red Alpha concept include Red Alpha Intercoolers, Red Alpha Intakes with Dry Media Filters, High Flow Exhaust Downpipes, a Red Alpha Catback Exhaust System, proprietary Red Alpha ECU Calibration, High Capacity Overflow Tank, and a High Capacity Red Alpha Center Heat Exchanger.

Alpha performance said on its website in media release “With Alpha Performance launching into the platform with OEM support from INFINITI USA now is the time to get excited. Alpha has over 15 years of proven research and development in the forced induction field. Its parent company, AMS Performance, had already proven itself as a powerhouse in the automotive sport compact aftermarket. As AMS’ excellent reputation spread, customers with luxury and exotic cars began approaching us to bring our level of quality, fit, finish and performance to their arena. Enter AMS’ premium brand “Alpha.” Tired of being fed the same marked up products, customers rallied around ALPHA as it became the benchmark in aftermarket performance. Today, customers choose ALPHA Performance as it represents the absolute best in premium performance.

The launch of the “Red Alpha” product line will start with hardware like exhaust, intake, a center heat exchanger, and intercooler offerings. Our mission is to deliver the best performing products and packages for your INFINITI Q50 and Q60 without compromise. Many of these products will soon be available for purchase at INFINITI retailers in North America and through AMS distributors.

