INFINITI recently announced pricing for the first-ever INFINITI QX30 premium active crossover, which arrives at INFINITI retailers nationwide in August. It is available in six trim levels: QX30, QX30 Premium, QX30 AWD, QX30 AWD Premium, QX30 AWD Premium Technology and QX30 Sport. “The all-new QX30 is a tremendous addition to the INFINITI lineup – a powerful statement of our design and technology leadership and a vehicle that we predict will bring a new generation of premium buyers into our showrooms,” said Stephen Lester, managing director, INFINITI Canada. The all-new 2017 QX30 was created to make a bold visual statement. The exterior is characterized by dramatic curves and turbulent, sculpted character lines. Standard exterior features include signature LED daytime running lights and auto on/off halogen headlights, with available LED headlights with Active Front lighting System (AFS) and auto high/low beam function, and LED fog lights. A panoramic moonroof and roof rails are also offered.

Inside, the QX30 challenges traditional standards of symmetry with its expressive, modern and dynamic interior. All QX30 models offer included Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nappa leather-appointed seating and heated front seats with memory functions.

Advanced audio, navigation and connectivity systems are also available, including a Bose® 10-speaker audio system. Also standard is SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) and voice recognition for audio, Bluetooth® and vehicle information. INFINITI’s InTouch™ infotainment system provides highly intuitive finger touch and swipe control through a 7.0-inch touch-screen HMI (human machine interface). INFINITI Voice Recognition interacts with the InTouch™ infotainment system to control audio and navigation commands. Other available technology includes the Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD) and Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC).

The 2017 QX30’s advanced powertrain delivers a confidence-inspiring, dynamic driving experience aided by available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The standard 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit is rated at 208 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, with peak torque of 258 lb-ft available from 1,200 rpm. The QX30 also includes an idle stop-start system (ISS) in combination with the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. All 2017 QX30 models feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission system with standard paddle shifters.

The QX30 AWD, QX30 AWD Premium and QX30 AWD Premium Technology models come equipped with Infiniti’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.