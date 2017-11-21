New 2018 Infiniti QX80: A distinctive, powerful full-size SUV

DUBAI – INFINITI recently revealed the new QX80 at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show. Further advancing INFINITI’s presence in the full-size luxury SUV segment, the 2018 QX80 takes INFINITI’s “Powerful Elegance” design language in a bold new direction, creating a powerful, contemporary and commanding aesthetic. The 2018 QX80 stands apart with a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish, and advanced drive-assist technologies – all combining to promote a sense of inclusive, modern luxury and set new standards for upscale sophistication.

“INFINITI’s design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The 2018 QX80 combines its commanding new presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic ‘double-arch’ grille and signature headlamps, striking an unrivalled on-road premium tonality.” Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design

The QX80 boasts a new interpretation of INFINITI’s double-arch grille and, with a larger area to work with, the company’s designers have made the grille taller and wider. Combined with the more upright front aspect, the effect makes the car more visually striking.

Another INFINITI signature, the crescent-cut D-pillar lies parallel with the roof line. Like the shoulder line, the elegant design of the D-pillar enhances the horizontal aspect of the 2018 QX80’s upper body.

INFINITI has enhanced craftsmanship, sophistication and modernity with a contemporary colour palette and new designs for the 20- and 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

The cast 20-inch alloy wheels feature a new six-spoke design, are finished in dark silver paint and are wrapped in 275/60R20 H-rated all-season performance tires. The new forged 22-inch wheels are painted in premium liquid metal for a high-gloss finish, the 18-spoke design complemented with lower-profile 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.

The drivetrain is paired with an advanced 5.6-litre DOHC V8 engine, delivering ample on-road performance. Combining the combustion efficiency of Direct Injection Gasoline, and the responsive acceleration of VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology, the V8 engine produces 400 hp (298 kW) and 413 lb ft of torque. The smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission, fitted as standard to every model, allows the driver to access the engine’s power and torque reserves at any time. The automatic transmission features Adaptive Shift Control, and manual shift mode with Downshift Rev Matching. The fuel economy is expected to be 12.2 l/100km mpg city, 17.4 l/100km highway and 15.1 l/100km combined.