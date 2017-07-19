Mumbai(PTI): Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said she is confident that Sara, her husband Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, will impress everyone with her Bollywood debut.

Sara, who is Saif and his former wife Amrita Singh’s daughter, is set to step into the film industry with director Abhishek Kapoor’s “Kedarnath”.

“I am sure she is going to be supremely talented. She has it in her genes, she is looking gorgeous. I truly believe that with her beauty and her talent, she is going to rock the industry for sure,” Kareena told reporters.

Sara will star opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Kareena was speaking at the launch of Rujuta Diwekar’s book “Pregnancy Notes”.

The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” star’s sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, is pregnant with her first child and when asked what tips she would like to give her, Kareena replied, “I am going to gift her this book so that it helps her. But she’s so fit.

She’s carrying her pregnancy so well and looking so cute.”