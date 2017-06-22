THE Surrey Board of Trade inducted the following new and re-elected board directors and officers on Wednesday, June 21 at their Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner:

* Dr. Greg Thomas, G3 Consulting, Board Chair 2017-2018 (2nd year)

Tammy Rea, TD Bank, Treasurer

* Stephen Dooley, SFU Surrey (incumbent) – also inducted as Vice-Chair

* Perminder Chohan, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network

* Curtis Christopherson, Innovative Fitness

* Baljit Dhaliwal, Ashton College

* Mandie LaMontagne, The Intueri Group

* Balraj Mann, The BM Group of Companies (incumbent)

* Dan Reader, Murray Latta Progressive Machine

* Doug Tennant, Semiahmoo House Society (incumbent)

* Tako van Popta, McQuarrie Hunter LLP

The remaining directors, with one more year as part of their term as a Surrey Board of Trade director, are:

* John Folka, KPMG LLP

* Marlyn Graziano, KPU

* Chuck Keeling, Elements Casino/Great Canadian Gaming Corp.

* Jay Rao, Exp Services Inc.

“The Surrey Board of Trade provided highlights on their work as a policy advocate representing business at the city, regional, provincial and federal government levels; a convener and coalition-builder around issues from transportation to education to the environment; their one-stop entrepreneurial centre with business and international services and their community partnerships and initiatives to make Surrey globally competitive as well as a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.