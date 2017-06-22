THE Surrey Board of Trade inducted the following new and re-elected board directors and officers on Wednesday, June 21 at their Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner:
* Dr. Greg Thomas, G3 Consulting, Board Chair 2017-2018 (2nd year)
Tammy Rea, TD Bank, Treasurer
* Stephen Dooley, SFU Surrey (incumbent) – also inducted as Vice-Chair
* Perminder Chohan, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network
* Curtis Christopherson, Innovative Fitness
* Baljit Dhaliwal, Ashton College
* Mandie LaMontagne, The Intueri Group
* Balraj Mann, The BM Group of Companies (incumbent)
* Dan Reader, Murray Latta Progressive Machine
* Doug Tennant, Semiahmoo House Society (incumbent)
* Tako van Popta, McQuarrie Hunter LLP
The remaining directors, with one more year as part of their term as a Surrey Board of Trade director, are:
* John Folka, KPMG LLP
* Marlyn Graziano, KPU
* Chuck Keeling, Elements Casino/Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
* Jay Rao, Exp Services Inc.
“The Surrey Board of Trade provided highlights on their work as a policy advocate representing business at the city, regional, provincial and federal government levels; a convener and coalition-builder around issues from transportation to education to the environment; their one-stop entrepreneurial centre with business and international services and their community partnerships and initiatives to make Surrey globally competitive as well as a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.