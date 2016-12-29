Indian-origin sisters from Toronto who were arrested for ‘extortion’ in Nigeria apologize (update)

TWO Indian-origin sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, who were arrested on allegations that they tried to extort and cyber-bully Nigerian oil tycoon Femi Otedola, who was in Forbes list of the richest billionaires in Africa this year, in Lagos through the website NaijaGistLive apologized and took responsibility for the site in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIx7J2gB4F8

The sisters said: “We apologize to Femi Otedola and his family, especially his wife and children and all the other petitioners. We created a platform called NaijaGistLive dot com and dot co where people can send in stories. Most stories were sent by close friends or associates of people being written about. The intention was not to hurt anyone or be malicious. The intention was not to extort anyone. We haven’t received any money from this website. … We are again very sorry and we assure all the petitioners that we will not have any affiliation whatsoever with this website or any other website that has to do with this. We promise not to say anything of the contrary to what we are saying now. We freely volunteered to make this video, and not under duress, ‘cause we are aware of the damages done to people.”

The sisters, based in Toronto, had claimed that they had evidence of him cheating on his wife and threatened to post the evidence on the website, where they allegedly used to publish personal details of famous Nigerian men, the National Post newspaper cited local Nigerian news reports.

They demanded money from rich men in order not to go public with details of their sexual indiscretions.

The Toronto Star quoted a court document posted on Nigerian news website Nigeria Politics as saying that the sisters stand accused of being “responsible” for the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts used for “cyber-bullying” around 274 people, “mostly based in Africa”.

In the document, the sisters apparently listed a home address in Toronto’s Etobicoke neighbourhood.

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing consular services “to the Canadian citizens who were detained in Lagos”.

The sisters have pleaded not guilty to the charges and were out on bail. They are scheduled to appear in court next on January 26.

(IANS and other news reports)

