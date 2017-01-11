Indian minister tells its High Commission in Canada to ask Amazon to withdraw all products insulting India’s flag

New Delhi (IANS): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Indian flag, otherwise no Amazon official will get an Indian visa.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” Swaraj said in a tweet.

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier,” she said.

Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors — Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL.

An image of the products was tweeted to the minister, after which she asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to raise the issue with Amazon.

“Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level,” Swaraj tweeted.