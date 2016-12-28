Indian government orders security cover for UP IPS officer

Lucknow (IANS): Senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has been provided security on the direction of the government of India in the wake of an alleged telephonic threat by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, an official said on Wednesday.

Ever since the alleged phone threat, Amitabh and his activist wife Nutan Thakur had been continuously asking for security.

In the past, the couple also wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government officers several times seeking proper protection, but the state government has so far refrained from providing them security.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Ramesh Sule then wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, directing him to provide adequate security to Amitabh and his family members.

In compliance with the order, the Inspector General of Police of Lucknow zone issued orders on December 24 for providing the required security. One security person has already been deployed with an assurance that the rest of security men will be provided soon.