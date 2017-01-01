India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear sites

New Delhi (IANS): India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities.

“This is the 26th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991.

Since then, the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on every January 1.

Both countries also exchanged lists of nationals (including civilian prisoners and fishermen) of each country lodged in jails of the other one.

“India remains committed to addressing with Pakistan on priority the humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country,” the statement said.

“In this context, we await from Pakistan confirmation of nationality of those in India’s custody who are otherwise eligible for release and repatriation,” it said.