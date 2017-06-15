ABBOTSFORD Police Department’s Gang Task Force on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Inderdeep Minhas for failure to appear in court on charges connected to three firearms-related weapons offences and for obstructing a police officer.

Police said that the mandate of the APD Gang Task Force is to specifically focus their efforts on individuals involved in the current Lower Mainland gang conflict and to improve public safety through targeted enforcement.

Police, in an unusual move, released a photo of Minhas being arrested apparently in a move to send a strong message to youth involved in the gang conflict and their families that such a lifestyle is not the best choice to make.

Anyone with information about gang-related crime should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text them at 222973 (abbypd) or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone needing help or advice concerning gangs can email them at [email protected] or call them at 604-864-4777.