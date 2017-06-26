THE Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which is continuing its investigation into a fatal incident on Sunday, June 18 in Port Coquitlam, said on Monday that following an autopsy, it has been determined that the male’s death was not self-inflicted.

Initial reports made to the IIO on the evening of Sunday June 18 by the RCMP, suggested that a distraught male may have shot himself following an exchange of gunfire with police.

Witnesses reported the distraught male fired shots in the 2100-block of Audrey Drive in Port Coquitlam. No other physical injuries were reported to members of the public or police as a result of the shots fired.

The IIO is also investigating serious injuries sustained by a male relative of the deceased in the following hours. This incident is being treated as a separate investigation.

For both of these investigations, the IIO’s focus is determining whether police actions were lawful, proportionate and reasonable, or if any offence may have been committed.

The IIO has interviewed approximately 30 witnesses and six police officers, and asks that any potential witnesses contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.