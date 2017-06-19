THE Independent Investigation Office of BC are investigating the death of a male who reportedly shot himself in Port Coquitlam.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday (June 18), Coquitlam RCMP were called to a residence in the 2100-block of Audrey Drive in Port Coquitlam for a report of a distraught male with a gun. The complainant said the male had allegedly fired shots into the air outside his residence.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived at the scene and contained the area to await the arrival of the Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team. Soon after the arrival of RCMP, an armed male was located outside a residence and it’s alleged that shots were fired. The male was later located dead by ERT members behind a vehicle with what is believed at this time to be a self-inflicted injury.

No RCMP officers or other individuals were injured.

The scene and any evidence was secured for the IIO BC.

Any potential witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.