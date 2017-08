The 71st Independence Day of India was observed on Tuesday (August 15) at the Consulate General of India on Howe Street in Vancouver with Acting Consul General Amar Jit Singh. Minister of Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims and MLA Raj Chouhan joined in the celebration along with a large number of Indo-Canadians, Indians and friends of India.

All photos by SUKHWANT SINGH DHILLON