THE 71st Independence Day of India will be observed on Tuesday (August 15) at 9:30 a.m. at the multi-purpose hall on the third floor of the Consulate General of India at #301 325 Howe Street in Vancouver.

All Indians, Indo-Canadians and friends of India are invited by the Consulate General of India to attend the celebrations. All are requested to arrive by 9:15 a.m.

LIVE streaming of Independence Day Celebrations in New Delhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort will be available on the following YouTube platform: www.youtube.com/DoordarshanNational.

The live link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2vWwaIoeGI.

NOTE: Deadline for conversion of PIO [People of Indian Origin] card to OCI [Overseas Citizenship of India] card has been extended to December 31. All PIO card holders are advised to convert their PIO cards to OCI cards at the earliest instead of waiting for the December 31 deadline.