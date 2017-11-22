Notable increase in visitors to B.C. from Australia and Germany

SEPTEMBER was a strong month for tourism in British Columbia, with an increase in international visitor arrival numbers.

The latest September numbers from Statistics Canada indicate 4.6% growth over the same month in 2016, with 26,478 more visitors arriving in B.C. The total year-to-date international overnight custom entries to B.C. are also up 3.1%, with 139,951 more visitors.

Approximately 10% of annual international overnight entries to British Columbia typically come in September. This September’s growth is partly due to an increase in direct flights to the province, as well as B.C.’s global reputation as a world-class tourism destination.

Notable increases for September (over September 2016) include:

Australia – up 19.6%

Germany – up 18.6%

United States (including same-day visitors) – up 7.4%

France – up 4.4%

Japan – up 4.1%

China – up 2.0%

Europe – up 3.8%

Asia/Pacific – up 2.5%

Notable increases for year-to-date visits include:

Australia – up 22.4%

Mexico – up 21.7%

Germany – up 14.9%

China – up 6.2%

Japan – up 4.3%

United States (including same-day visitors) – up 2.3%

United Kingdom – up 2.2%

France – up 2.0%

Asia/Pacific – up 6.2%

Europe – up 3.5%

Destination BC is an industry-led Crown corporation that works collaboratively with tourism stakeholders across the province to co-ordinate tourism marketing at the international, provincial, regional and local levels. It also supports regions, communities and Aboriginal people in developing or expanding tourism experiences, businesses and jobs.

