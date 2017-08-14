METRO Vancouver Crime Stoppers reports an 18 per cent increase in the number of tips it has received from the public so far in 2017, with a large proportion of them related to suspicious gang activity.

For the period, January 1 to July 31 inclusive, MVCS has received over 3,400 tips, an increase of 18 per cent over the same period in 2016. Almost 1,300 of those tips (approximately 33 per cent of all tips) are related to suspected gang activity. Crime Stoppers has received almost 200 tips regarding illegal guns so far, this year, an increase of 27 per cent compared to all of 2016.

In the same seven-month period:

107 arrests were made for a variety of crimes because of Crime Stoppers tips, an increase of 148 per cent over the same period last year.

182 charges were laid because of Crime Stoppers tips, an increase of more than 200 per cent over the same period last year.

Total amount of property and / or drugs seized from Crime Stoppers tips: $7.8 million dollars.

“These numbers confirm that more and more, we’re all starting to realize that we’re able to do something that’s effective in helping police keep us safe,” says Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. “Anyone seeing suspicious individuals or activities is urged to immediately contact Crime Stoppers anonymously, either by phone or online if they do not wish to contact the police directly. As these numbers show, you’ll be giving police information that often leads them to find criminals and make our communities safer.”

Reporting to Crime Stoppers

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is not the police. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be provided by telephone or online through a secure server, texts, or free mobile apps. Tips from the public are passed on to authorities to investigate. Crime Stoppers don’t record phone calls, log IP addresses and they don’t need to know your name. Tipsters are provided with a code number and if their information results in a charge, arrest, the seizure of stolen property or illegal weapons, or the denial of a fraudulent insurance claim, a reward of up to $2,000 may be offered.

About Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is a non-profit society and registered charity that receives anonymous tip information about criminal activity and provides it to investigators in the communities of Metro Vancouver.

http://www.solvecrime.ca/