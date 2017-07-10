WITH the province under a state of emergency due to the hundreds of wildfires in progress throughout B.C., ICBC is advising customers to protect their vehicles and important documents and to avoid driving near impacted areas.
For customers on evacuation alert:
-
Pack all essential ID and documents in preparation for an evacuation. These documents include your B.C. driver’s licence, B.C. identification card, B.C. Services Card, passport, original birth certificate, marriage certificate and Canadian citizenship documentation. It’s also a good idea to have a copy of your vehicle registration and Autoplan insurance policy.
-
Customers may purchase a temporary operating permit to move an uninsured vehicle to safety.
-
It’s not possible to purchase comprehensive or specified perils insurance coverage once you have been put on evacuation alert. However, once out of the evacuation zone, comprehensive or specified perils may be purchased for your vehicle.
For customers with claims:
-
Customers with insurance claims related to a fire will be dealt with on a priority basis. To make a claim, you can file online at icbc.com or call ICBC’s Dial-a-Claim at 1-800-910-4222, which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ICBC closures:
-
For updated service information, visit ICBC’s locator or call before visiting.
Vehicle coverage:
-
ICBC customers who have purchased a storage policy or comprehensive or specified perils coverage from ICBC, can be rest assured that their vehicles will be covered in the event of damage from a fire.
-
If you and your vehicle are not affected by an evacuation alert or evacuation order, you can purchase ICBC insurance without any fire-related restrictions. Comprehensive or specified perils insurance coverage is recommended.
-
Do not store valuables in your vehicle as these items are not covered by vehicle insurance.
For all other customers:
-
Autoplan brokers outside the evacuated areas remain open for business to support customers through these tough times.
-
ICBC’s customer service contact centre is available to answer questions at 1-800-663-3051.
-
Customers are reminded that if their insurance is about to expire, they can renew their policies up to a month before the expiration date.
Driving tips:
-
Avoid driving near affected regions. Forest fires can spread quickly. If a road is marked closed, do not continue. Back up and use another route.
-
For evacuation alerts and orders, check Emergency Info B.C.’s website. For road conditions, visit at DriveBC.ca