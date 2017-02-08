Immigration accounted for about two-thirds of Canada’s population growth from 2011 to 2016; population now 35.15 million

THERE were 35,151,728 people who reported living in Canada on Census Day, May 10, 2016.

And about two-thirds of Canada’s population growth from 2011 to 2016 was the result of migratory increase (the difference between the number of immigrants and emigrants).

Natural increase (the difference between the number of births and deaths) accounted for the remaining one-third.

And in the coming years, population growth in Canada is projected to be increasingly linked to migratory increase rather than natural increase, mainly because of low fertility and an aging population, says Statistics Canada.

From 2011 to 2016, the population increased by 1.7 million or 5.0%, a slightly lower rate than 5.9% from 2006 to 2011.

POPULATION GROWTH RATES HIGHEST IN WEST

THE four western provinces were the only provinces to record population growth rates higher than the national average. As a result of this growth, almost one-third (31.6%) of Canadians lived in the West in 2016, the largest share on record.

British Columbia accounted for the largest proportion (13.2%), followed by Alberta (11.6%), Manitoba (3.6%) and Saskatchewan (3.1%).

Indeed, for the first time since joining Confederation, all three Prairie provinces recorded the highest rates of provincial population growth from 2011 to 2016.

Population growth accelerated in Alberta and Manitoba―the only two provinces to post higher growth rates from 2011 to 2016 compared with the previous intercensal period.

Alberta (+11.6%) had the fastest growth rate among the provinces, up from 10.8% from 2006 to 2011. This was more than double the national average. Alberta also recorded the highest growth among provinces during the two previous intercensal periods.

Manitoba’s population increased 5.8% from 2011 to 2016, posting a higher growth rate than the national average for the first time in 80 years. Most of the gain was due to stronger international migration.

In Saskatchewan, the population rose 6.3% from 2011 and 2016. The province’s population growth rate was above the national average for the second consecutive intercensal period.

The number of people living in British Columbia also increased more rapidly than the national average, up 5.6% from 2011 to 2016.

60% OF CANADIANS LIVE IN QUEBEC AND ONTARIO

In 2016, Ontario and Quebec accounted for 61.5% of the Canadian population. Since 1911 (the first census after Alberta and Saskatchewan joined Confederation), this proportion has ranged from 60% to 64%.

Ontario remained, by far, the most populous province in Canada with 13.4 million people calling it home in 2016, representing 38.3% of the Canadian population. This share was down slightly from the 100-year high of 38.5% in 2006.

The smaller population share was due to a slowdown in Ontario’s growth rate. The number of people in the province rose 4.6% from 2011 to 2016, following a 5.7% gain in the previous five-year period. Lower immigration levels and interprovincial migration losses accounted for most of the recent slowdown.

In Quebec, the population surpassed the 8-million mark for the first time in census history in 2016. The rate of growth was 3.3% from 2011 to 2016, below the national average of 5.0%. Because Quebec’s population growth rate has remained below the national growth rate for the past 40 years, its share of the total Canadian population has fallen from 28.9% in 1966 to 23.2% in 2016.

CENSUS METROPOLITAN AREAS

There are now 35 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) in Canada, up from 33 the previous census. The three largest CMAs in 2016—Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver—were home to more than one-third of all Canadians (35.5%), with a combined population of 12.5 million. Toronto (5,928,040 inhabitants) had the largest population, followed by Montréal, which surpassed 4 million inhabitants for the first time in census history (4,098,927), and Vancouver (2,463,431).

From 2011 to 2016, the number of people living in these CMAs grew at a slower pace. In Toronto, the population grew 6.2% following a 9.2% gain from 2006 to 2011, while in Montréal, the population rose 4.2% following a 5.3% increase. In Vancouver, the number of people was up 6.5% from 2011 to 2016, after growing 9.3% during the previous intercensal period.

As a result of strong growth over the last 15 years, Calgary (1,392,609) became the fourth largest CMA in the country in 2016, replacing Ottawa–Gatineau (1,323,783), which fell to fifth place. Edmonton was a close sixth at 1,321,426 inhabitants.

From 2011 to 2016, the population grew the fastest in five CMAs located in the Prairie provinces: Calgary (+14.6%), Edmonton (+13.9%), Saskatoon (+12.5%), Regina (+11.8%) and Lethbridge (+10.8%). The three fastest growing CMAs were unchanged from the previous intercensal period.

Population growth accelerated in seven CMAs. The increase in the rate of population growth from 2011 to 2016 compared with the previous intercensal period was about two or more percentage points in these seven CMAs: three in Ontario (Windsor, St. Catharines–Niagara and Guelph), two in Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton), one in Saskatchewan (Regina) and one in British Columbia (Victoria).

Population growth accelerated the most in Windsor, Ontario, with the number of people living in the CMA rising 3.1% from 2011 to 2016 following a 1.3% decline from 2006 to 2011.

The two new CMAs are Lethbridge, Alberta, and Belleville, Ontario.

In addition, the CMA of Montréal was expanded to include the former CA of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.