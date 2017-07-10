Employment support programs for new immigrants
Newcomers face a lot of challenges in landing their first job in Canada or entering in their professional field. CICS offers a wide range of programs that can help you be competitive and succeed in the job search. These programs are tailored to meet newcomers’ needs whether they are looking for employment or building up their careers. Activities in July 2017 are as below:
- “Resume Critique One-on-One”
Is your resume an effective job search tool?
Just bring in your resume and we will work together to take it to the next level.
Date and Time: July 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Mondays) 9.30am-4.30pm
Location: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre, 2330 Midland Ave. (At Emblem Court, South of Sheppard & North of Hwy 401) ), Scarborough
Eligibility: Permanent Residents and Convention refugees only
Appointments needed to secure service time.
Seats are limited. Please register early.
New Immigrants are requested to bring PR card or landing documents for attendance
Enquiry & Registration: 416-292-7510 x 0, or email: [email protected]
- “Employment Conversation Hub”
In order to help newcomers improve their language skills and understand Canadian workplace culture, CICS has developed “Employment Conversation Hub” workshop. Led by an experienced HR specialist, this cohesive small group provides you opportunities to:
- Get to know the Canadian employment market
- Understand potential employers’ requirements and communicate your qualifications effectively
- Learn to promote yourself in the interviews
- Improve your conversation skills
- Listen, understand, talk, share & enjoy
Date: July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 (6 sessions in total, every Tuesday & Wednesday)
Location: Room 3, 4th Floor, Fairview Library, 35 Fairview Mall Drive, North York, M2J4S4
- Occupation Specific Networking Event for Immigrant Job seekers:
“Meet and Share – Project Management”
You have worked so hard in your job search. It is time for a break in order to stay productive. Meet & Share is a place for you to relax, reflect, & be supported to move on!
Key Activities:
- Introduction and guidance of career options by a professional mentor in your field
- Success story sharing from your peers
- Occupation specific job search experience sharing on what works and what doesn’t
- Q & A to address your individual questions and concerns
- Support, motivation and guidance to prepare you to be competitive in the job market
- Date and Time: July 20, 2017 (Thursday) 3:00pm-4:30pm
Location: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre, 2330 Midland Ave. (At Emblem Court South of Sheppard & North of Hwy 401) ), Scarborough
- “Job Readiness Clinic”
You might have attended several workshops on resume writing and interview skills, but still feel stuck and don’t know where to start? Come join this two days “Get it done” event. Let’s share, learn and work together!
Day 1: July 27, 2017 (Thursday) 10am-3pm
Workshop on effective resume writing
- Work on your own resume
- How to transform your resume from boring to eye-catching
- How to handle weaknesses and liabilities in your work history
Day 2: July 28, 2017 (Friday) 10am-3pm
Workshop on successful interview skills
- Work on your own answers to interview questions
- How to develop self-introduction and learn essentials to make a good impression
- Mock interviews that give you specific feedback and strategies
Location: CICS Office, Suite 401, 3850 Finch Ave. East (west of Kennedy), Scarborough
