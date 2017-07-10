Employment support programs for new immigrants

Newcomers face a lot of challenges in landing their first job in Canada or entering in their professional field. CICS offers a wide range of programs that can help you be competitive and succeed in the job search. These programs are tailored to meet newcomers’ needs whether they are looking for employment or building up their careers. Activities in July 2017 are as below:

“Resume Critique One-on-One”

Is your resume an effective job search tool?

Just bring in your resume and we will work together to take it to the next level.

Date and Time: July 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Mondays) 9.30am-4.30pm

Location: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre, 2330 Midland Ave. (At Emblem Court, South of Sheppard & North of Hwy 401) ), Scarborough

Eligibility: Permanent Residents and Convention refugees only

Appointments needed to secure service time.

Seats are limited. Please register early.

New Immigrants are requested to bring PR card or landing documents for attendance

Enquiry & Registration: 416-292-7510 x 0, or email: [email protected]

“Employment Conversation Hub”

In order to help newcomers improve their language skills and understand Canadian workplace culture, CICS has developed “Employment Conversation Hub” workshop. Led by an experienced HR specialist, this cohesive small group provides you opportunities to:

Get to know the Canadian employment market

Understand potential employers’ requirements and communicate your qualifications effectively

Learn to promote yourself in the interviews

Improve your conversation skills

Listen, understand, talk, share & enjoy

Date: July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 (6 sessions in total, every Tuesday & Wednesday)

Location: Room 3, 4th Floor, Fairview Library, 35 Fairview Mall Drive, North York, M2J4S4

Date: July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 (6 sessions in total, every Tuesday & Wednesday)

Seats are limited. Please register early.

New Immigrants are requested to bring PR card or landing documents for attendance

Enquiry & Registration: 416-292-7510 x 0, or email: [email protected]

Occupation Specific Networking Event for Immigrant Job seekers:

“Meet and Share – Project Management”

You have worked so hard in your job search. It is time for a break in order to stay productive. Meet & Share is a place for you to relax, reflect, & be supported to move on!

Key Activities:

Introduction and guidance of career options by a professional mentor in your field

Success story sharing from your peers

Occupation specific job search experience sharing on what works and what doesn’t

Q & A to address your individual questions and concerns

Support, motivation and guidance to prepare you to be competitive in the job market

Date and Time: July 20, 2017 ( Thursday ) 3:00pm-4:30pm

Location: CICS Immigrant Resource Centre, 2330 Midland Ave. (At Emblem Court South of Sheppard & North of Hwy 401) ), Scarborough

Date and Time: July 20, 2017 ( Thursday ) 3:00pm-4:30pm

Seats are limited. Please register early.

New Immigrants are requested to bring PR card or landing documents for attendance

Enquiry & Registration: 416-292-7510 x 0, or email: [email protected]

“Job Readiness Clinic”

You might have attended several workshops on resume writing and interview skills, but still feel stuck and don’t know where to start? Come join this two days “Get it done” event. Let’s share, learn and work together!

Day 1: July 27, 2017 (Thursday) 10am-3pm

Workshop on effective resume writing

Work on your own resume

How to transform your resume from boring to eye-catching

How to handle weaknesses and liabilities in your work history

Day 2: July 28, 2017 (Friday) 10am-3pm

Workshop on successful interview skills

Work on your own answers to interview questions

How to develop self-introduction and learn essentials to make a good impression

Mock interviews that give you specific feedback and strategies

Location: CICS Office, Suite 401, 3850 Finch Ave. East (west of Kennedy), Scarborough

Eligibility: Permanent Residents and Convention refugees only

Seats are limited. Please register early.

New Immigrants are requested to bring PR card or landing documents for attendance

Enquiry & Registration: 416-292-7510 x 0, or email: [email protected]