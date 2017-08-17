Centre for Immigrant and Community Services (CICS) will be holding the 5th Garden Fun Fair at its headquarter in Scarborough. The CICS community, agency partners, volunteers, friends and family are all invited for entertainment and fun activities.

Here are the things you can expect at the event:

Food demonstration booths (pesto making with garden weeds and healthy foods by Energy Shack Juice Bar)

Organized outdoor games

Garden information booth by Evergreen

Fresh smoothies from our bike blender

Good Food Market table, featuring organic and local produce options, homemade products and baked goods from the CICS youth cooking club and community partners.

Tasty meals by Teddy’s Fine Foods

Healthy Active Living Demonstrations, including: Zumba and Yoga

Live performance by the Toronto Chinese Orchestra

Exciting door prizes

Event: CICS 5th Garden Fun Fair

Date: Friday, August 18th, 2017

Time: 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Best time for Media: 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m., when the Executive Director, Moy-Wong Tam, will be available to speak to media)

Location: CICS Community Garden, 2330 Midland Avenue, Scarborough, Ontario, M1S 5G5

Event Flyer: http://www.cicscanada.com/events/3585