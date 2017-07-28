SURREY RCMP Major Crime investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying vehicles and occupants involved in the July 20 (Thursday) shooting investigation in the 9400-block of 130 A Street (see previous release).

Investigators have obtained surveillance video from the incident and now have three vehicles of interest:

* Vehicle #1:2015-2017 black Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum. This SUV was targeted in the shooting.

* Vehicle #2: 2001-2005 silver Honda Civic 2 door. This car was associated to the SUV prior to the shooting.

* Vehicle #3: 2006-2011 grey Honda Civic 2 door. This car is the suspect vehicle.

“Any information you have, even if it may seem inconsequential, could potentially help solve this crime,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “In addition, we are asking you to call police if you see unknown, occupied vehicles in your neighbourhood that are idling for long periods of time. Our investigations into many of the recent shootings have shown that the suspects are usually waiting in vehicles for their intended targets to appear.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.