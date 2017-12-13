Surrey RCMP trying to identify suspects in Hockey Shop Source for Sports arson

SURREY RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two alleged arson suspects from a commercial building fire that occurred this past September in the Surrey City Centre area.

On September 23, the Hockey Shop Source for Sports located at 10280 City Parkway was destroyed by fire.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit’s officers have obtained surveillance video of two suspects alleged to be involved in this arson (see attached photos). From the photos, the suspects appear to be a male dressed in all red and carrying a back pack and a female wearing dark clothing.

“This fire destroyed a prominent business in the Surrey City Centre area,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann on Wednesday. “Although there were no injuries to report, this crime has greatly affected the hockey community here in Surrey and across the Lower Mainland. If you recognize either of these two suspects, investigators want to hear from you right away.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2017-135528.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.