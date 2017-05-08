SURREY RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an alleged robbery suspect from an incident that occurred in early April in the City Centre area.

On April 6, just before 4 p.m., a man walking in the 10900-block of 132nd Street was robbed at knife-point and threatened by a suspect who made off with the victim’s cell phone and wallet. The victim was not injured and was able to contact police shortly after the incident. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and has not been identified.

Surrey RCMP General Duty officers are leading this investigation. Using the victim’s description of the suspect, a composite sketch was created by a forensic artist. The suspect is described as a light-skinned African American male, in his late teens, 6′ tall, 150 lbs, with curly bleach blonde and black hair. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, tight black jeans, black shoes, a purple and white bandana over his mouth, and a nose ring and diamond earrings (see sketch).

“If you see this suspect, call 9-1-1 immediately,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “When walking alone make sure you’re aware of your surroundings. Walking with confidence and knowing where you’re going will reduce the likelihood of being victimized.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.