Help Surrey RCMP identify bully who assaulted 18-year-old Syrian immigrant

SURREY RCMP are investigating an unprovoked assault on an 18-year-old recent immigrant from Syria in Newton and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the alleged suspect.

Shortly before noon on November 16, Surrey RCMP was called to the 13700-block of 72nd Avenue after an assault occurred. The 18-year-old boy was elbowed in the face by the alleged suspect for no apparent reason. Thankfully the victim only received minor injuries.

Surrey RCMP General Duty officers are leading this investigation. Police have obtained a surveillance photo of the alleged suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him (see photo).

“A simple assault can have a profound impact on a new person to the country,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “At a recent Surrey RCMP Diversity Unit event for refugees and immigrants, Sgt. Ray Stanford reached out to the family of the victim to offer support and updates. This was completely foreign to the family and appreciated. Community engagement events like this help to foster trust and communication between the diverse citizens of Surrey and the local RCMP.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2017-163917.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.