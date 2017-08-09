By Autoreviewman

With its various spoilers, vents and outrageous curves and creases, the new Lexus LC500 it a supercar that looks very different to anything else out there. It is wide, low slung and yet unique enough to elicit looks of pure astonishment. And of course, it is not cheap. It uses the finest construction, materials and engineering, with aluminium for suspension components and carbon-fibre for other parts. There are two versions of the LC500; a 5.0 liter V8 engine powered version (Priced from $118, 00) with 491 horsepower. And the LC500H, a hybrid version (Priced at $118,000) that mates a 3.5L V6 engine to two electric motors. With a peak system output of 359 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque, Lexus say the LC500h as tested is also the world’s first multi-stage hybrid with a ten-speed transmission; an automatic shift by wire transmission unit with Simulated shift control, Multistage transmission steering and VGRS. (Variable Gear Ratio Steering). The LC 500 also features 4 Wheel Active Steering.

As for the interior, everything is unique to the LC500 with no carryover trim from other Lexus models. There is plush Alcantara leather on the inside of the doors, soft-touch leather all over the dashboard and a stunning, unique sliding tachometer ring from the LFA Concept car. The seats are super sporty, but comfortable and it’s a cockpit designed for sport driving and luxury. Standard equipment is lengthy and all top notch.

The LC500h also comes with the performance Package will be standard on hybrid trims. Other cool safety tech includes a pedestrian-friendly hood that fires up at different rates depending on the speed of an impact to lessen injuries to pedestrian in the event of an impact. On the road, Lexus claims that the LC500h can reach 140 km/h on electric power alone, with an acceleration time of 96 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. It’s a very quick, satisfying, raw rush of power, that’s smoothed out by the meticulous damping of the ten- speed transmission. Handling is precise, with direct steering and a very stable, well centered fee. All in all, words fail to really capture the magic of this car. It is a visual, visceral delight, it is a fast, luxurious, heart stoppingly beautiful super car from all angles. I just wish I was one of the lucky 120 owners that Lexus expects will plunk down the money for one in Canada this year. Incredibly good.

2018 Lexus LC500h base priced from $118,000 plus freight and PDI